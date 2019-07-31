LONGMONT, Colo. — A new 430,000 square foot manufacturing facility for Smucker's Uncrustables officially opened in Longmont Wednesday morning.

The facility will double production of the frozen handheld sandwiches which have been a hit with consumers, according to the company. Before the opening of this new location, they were only produced at the company's Scottsville, Kentucky facility.

Smucker's announced plans in 2017 to build an additional Smucker’s Uncrustables manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado to help meet the growing demand for the product.

“I am proud to welcome this amazing new facility along with more than 200 new jobs to Longmont,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Smucker's isn’t just another business, but a real community partner and a boost for the local economy.”

Officials say 230 people currently work at the Longmont facility. The company says it could employ up to 500 people depending on product demand.

City Council passed a $6.5-million incentive package for the plant before construction began, contingent on employees making 105% of the county's average annual wage, or about $48,977.

Officials have estimated that the facility will have an economic impact of more than $12.3 million over 10 years.

Smucker's says the new, state-of-the-art facility builds on the company’s existing quality procedures, using advanced manufacturing processes. For instance, every sandwich is photographed and reviewed in real-time for unwanted crust or excess fillings.

Uncrustables have become one of the company’s fastest-growing brands with nearly $300 million in sales in 2018, according to Smucker's.

Smucker's says more than 4 billion sandwiches have been produced since 2003.

