There are more than 60 places in Colorado willing to temporarily store someone’s firearm, if they are looking for out-of-home storage options.

A new map, published online this week, shows people where they can find those places. It includes gun retailers, shooting ranges, and law enforcement agencies.

This is a new effort from public health officials to, primarily, help address the problem of suicide in Colorado.

“We created this map knowing that suicide is a major problem here in Colorado, and that when we can create time and distance between a person who is at risk of suicide and a firearm, we can potentially save a life,” said Sara Brandspigel, the assistant director for the program for Injury Prevention, Education, and Research at the Colorado School of Public Health.

Faculty members at the University of Colorado School of Public Health, School of Medicine, and the CU Anschutz Medical Campus helped create the map.

“Our goal with creating this resource is to improve community safety and prevent suicide by reducing the time it takes for people to find and reach out to local storage options, which is a challenging landscape to navigate,” Brandspigel said in a news release Monday.

The map, published on the Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition website, includes locations for gun stores, shooting ranges, and law enforcement agencies willing to consider requests for temporary, voluntary gun storage.

The team behind the project said only gun owners can request storage, and each individual agency will determine the terms of that agreement, including how much it will cost, how long the gun will be stored, and how the gun will be returned.

Unlike the new Colorado Red Flag law, which allows weapons to be seized from persons the court deems a significant risk to themselves, this new storage map program is designed to be voluntary.

Jacquelyn Clark owns Bristlecone Shooting, Training and Retail Center in Lakewood. She is a member of the Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition and added her store to the list of places willing to consider storage.

She is especially concerned about any gun owner in crisis considering suicide.

“I think we’ve just always been very aware of what we have in here, what we are selling, what we offer on our range,” she said. “And we don’t want to be part of the problem. We want to be part of the solution and help in any way that we can.”

She added, “I feel like, if we prevent one suicide by offering this service, then we’ve done a good job.”

Clark and her team will require anyone requesting gun storage to sign an agreement with the store stating that they are the owner of the firearm, and understand the conditions of storage and return. She wants to make sure all rules and regulations are still followed.

“When they come to retrieve these firearms after (the) storage agreement is finished, they are subject to a federal 4473 form and process as well as a background check, just like anybody who would purchase a firearm,” she explained.

On its website, the coalition also offers a few other reasons gun owners might consider out-of-home storage:

Why do gun owners sometimes store firearms away from the home?

They are traveling out of state and want to keep firearms secure while they are away

A teenager in the home is in crisis and at risk for suicide

The grandkids are visiting for a week

A couple is divorcing and arguments are getting heated

A family member is experiencing mental health or substance use concerns

The homeowner is listing the home for sale and wants firearms to be secure while showings occur

