MORA COUNTY, N.M. — Authorities are investigating a plane crash site located Monday in the Pecos Wilderness, New Mexico during a search for a missing Colorado aircraft reported on Sept. 26.

The last known pinged location of the plane was one mile south of Tererro, New Mexico in the Pecos Wilderness. It has not been confirmed if this is the missing Colorado airplane, New Mexico State Police said.

Aj airplane crash site in the Pecos Wilderness, near Hamilton Mesa in Mora County, was located after a three-day intensive search, police said.

The search spanned from the Santa Fe National Park and the Pecos Wilderness.

Two unidentified people were also located in the crash and were pronounced deceased by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Authorities are currently working on confirming the identities of the deceased and the airplane.

The missing single-engine aircraft left the Santa Fe airport at 5:49 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to Dusty Franco with the New Mexico State Police. The plane lost contact with the airport at 6:01 p.m.

