x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

State board asking for new names for some Colorado places

The board is working to rename places with the word "squaw" in their names, as that term is offensive to Native American women.

DENVER — Twenty-eight Colorado geographic features with the word "squaw" in their names could soon have new titles.

The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is asking for online public input for replacement names, as "squaw" is considered offensive to Native American women.

It's part of a broader campaign to replace derogatory place names across the United States.

A federal panel already renamed one feature in December. Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County is now Mestaa'ehehe Mountain. 

RELATED: Clear Creek County mountain has a new name

The board will meet April 10 to review the suggestions and forward their recommendations to Gov. Jared Polis, who has the final say.

RELATED: For Polis, a Cheyenne name for a mountain is too hard to pronounce, but Indigenous groups disagree

The deadline to submit comments is April 4. You can do that here

RELATED: Denver Public Library renames branch to honor Native American community leader

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

Curl your way through Olympic history during the Winter Games