State board asking for new names for some Colorado places

The board is working to rename places with the word "squaw" in their names, as that term is offensive to Native American women.

DENVER — Twenty-eight Colorado geographic features with the word "squaw" in their names could soon have new titles.

The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is asking for online public input for replacement names, as "squaw" is considered offensive to Native American women.

It's part of a broader campaign to replace derogatory place names across the United States.

A federal panel already renamed one feature in December. Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County is now Mestaa'ehehe Mountain.

The board will meet April 10 to review the suggestions and forward their recommendations to Gov. Jared Polis, who has the final say.

The deadline to submit comments is April 4. You can do that here.

