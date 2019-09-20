LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are joining together in a new task force aimed at reducing impaired driving.

Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the creation of the R.A.I.D task force, which stands for 'Remove All Impaired Drivers'. Specially trained officers from a handful of Northern Colorado agencies will focus on getting impaired drivers off the road.

In 2017, 177 people were killed in alcohol-related crashed in Colorado, according to CDOT. That’s a nearly 23% increase over the past five years.

So far this year, CDOT said 447 people have already died on Colorado roads. About 28% of those deaths involved alcohol. CDOT said drugs are also a problem.

"This is not numbers, this is not statistics, this is people," said Bob Tyson, the City of Loveland Police Department Chief. "When people are injured or killed, it’s a person, not a number. It’s a family."

"I remember the last text I received from him was saying he was on his way home," said Julie Nackos, whose son Kyle was killed by a drunk driver. "We got a knock on our door at 7:30 that morning. Three officers were there. They said Kyle had been involved in a crash, it was a drunk driver that had hit him, and Kyle was killed."

He was just 19-years-old and had gone to a concert that night.

"Nobody should have to bury their child because of a drunk driver," Nackos said. "This is something that can be prevented. It is 100% preventable."

The R.A.I.D. Team will initially be comprised of the Loveland Police Department, Larimer County Sherriff’s Office and Windsor Police Department.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, an advocacy organization for people impacted by impaired driving, was also involved in the creation of the task force.

If you or a loved one needs help, you can contact them at 877.MADD.HELP.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS