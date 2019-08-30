DENVER — His Hinge profile would probably mention his large, dare we say — hipster ginger beard — or the fact that he’s a recent Denver transplant from the Midwest.

But Jaya doesn’t need online dating; he has a very specific mate in mind. In fact, the Denver Zoo is hoping he’ll hit it off with an older woman – and so far, it looks like there might be some sparks.

Perhaps we should explain. Jaya is an 11-year-old Sumatran orangutan who made history when he was delivered via c-section at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, Minnesota. Now a healthy, social young man, he’s ready to find a mate. And that’s where the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan hopes that Eirina comes in.

Eirina is 12, and she’s a Denver transplant, too. She came from Germany in 2016, and is a fan of building hammocks out of sheets and lounging in the sunlight. The real question: Is this independent woman who knows what she wants (aka naps) compatible with Jaya?

We’ll find out.

Jaya moved into the Great Apes exhibit in the Primate Panorama this week.

A representative for the couple (aka the Denver Zoo’s website) said, “Jaya and Eirina are already getting along very well, and, with any luck, will make a valuable addition to the dwindling population of their critically endangered species in the future.”

Does this mean a baby watch is on the horizon?

Stay tuned.

