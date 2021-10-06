New public restroom is open for business in downtown Denver

The new public restroom is considered a first-of-its-kind for Denver.

DENVER — The City of Denver has opened a new public restroom just off the 16th Street Mall on Champa Street.

With colorful blue wrap and an attendant on site, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said the restroom is considered a first-of-its-kind for Denver.

Features include touchless handwashing, an internal, self-cleaning and disinfectant system and space to queue. The restroom will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

“Providing residents and visitors access to a comfortable, clean restroom meets a basic and universal human need and we’re proud to deliver this facility to the people of Denver,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “By making restroom facilities more accessible to all, we increase people’s ability to get out and enjoy our downtown area with confidence and improve quality of life and the way our city looks and functions.”

Denver began piloting mobile public restrooms in 2016, prioritizing safety and cleanliness of the units, with the goal of testing different sites to inform a successful location for a fixed facility, according to DOTI.

The new 18-foot facility, which has two restrooms, was installed in what was previously a parking lane.

"I'm proud to have worked with city agencies to launch the creative, mobile restroom program that expanded access to sanitation for those who are away from home or living without one in Central Denver," said At-large Denver City Councilwoman Robin Kniech. "Today the vision of using what we've learned from the mobile restroom pilot to create lasting infrastructure takes a step forward on our beloved 16th Street Mall. I look forward to building upon this success to ensure our infrastructure matches the vibrancy and needs of our city."

Just a few blocks away in Skyline Park at Arapahoe Street and the 16th Street Mall, another public restroom is in operation with an attendant on site.

Locations and hours of available public restrooms downtown and in central Denver can be found at denvergov.org/publicrestrooms.

