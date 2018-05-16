“BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee’s forthcoming movie about white supremacy that the director premiered Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, stems from a late-1970s investigation by a black detective with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Lee’s latest film was greeted with a standing ovation at the festival. It’s set for commercial release in August — on the first anniversary of the deadly violence at a white-supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a counter-protester was run down by a car and killed.

Says the Associated Press:

The 1979-set film, loosely based on a true story, is about black police detective Ron Stallworth (played by John David Washington, Denzel’s son) and a Jewish detective (Adam Driver) who together infiltrated a Ku Klux Klan cell in Colorado. Topher Grace plays former KKK leader David Duke.

Lee on Tuesday went on a tirade at Cannes, criticizing President Donald Trump — whom he didn’t name directly, AP says — of not going far enough to denounce the alt-right following the Charlottesville violence.

