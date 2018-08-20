KUSA — The city of Denver is installing three new traffic circles in the West Highland neighborhood this week as part of an effort to see if they make the roads safer for bicyclists.

The traffic circles will be at three intersections on West 35th Avenue: at Julian, Newton and Raleigh streets, according to a news release from Denver Public Works.

At this point, the traffic circles are temporary, and will remain in place through winter 2019 while Denver Public Works assesses how they impact traffic flow and if cyclists are more visible in the intersections.

Should this prove to be a success, Denver Public Works said the circles will become permanent.

The traffic circles fit in with the neighborhood bikeway Denver Public Works will install along West 35th Avenue from Navajo Street to Sheridan Boulevard.

© 2018 KUSA-TV