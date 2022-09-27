New Zealand and British governments seek answers in police shooting death of Christian Glass

In June, a Clear Creek County deputy shot and killed Christian Glass after his car got stuck and he called for help. Now, both countries' consulates ask for answers.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The New Zealand and British governments are asking for answers in the investigation of a Clear Creek County deputy who shot and killed 22-year-old Christian Glass in June.

Glass was a citizen of New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. His father was from New Zealand and his mother from the U.K. Glass was born in New Zealand, but the family moved to the U.S. when he was 10.

Glass, a Boulder resident, called 911 for help after getting his car stuck on a mountain road in Silver Plume. It was a call that ended his life.

>The video above is from last week's vigil for Christian Glass in Idaho Springs.

After a 70-minute police encounter, where officers attempted to get a terrified Glass out of his car, they were unsuccessful. A Clear Creek County deputy broke Glass's window, shot him with bean bags, used a Taser on him, and shot him six times. Glass died in the front seat of his locked car, holding a knife that responding officers said they were afraid he would stab them with.

Now, both countries' consulates are asking that they be updated on the progress of the case.

Two letters were sent out to Clear Creek County District Attorney Heidi McCollum, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan, saying consulate leaders are aware of the investigation and are looking for lines of communication.

Senior Consular Officer Cherry Hankins wrote:

The New Zealand government takes the safety of New Zealand citizens overseas seriously, with interest and concern in situations where the safety of our citizens is jeopardized...We would be grateful for updates on the progress of this case, which we will use in the provision of consular services … and for reporting to New Zealand ministers.

Eileen Dunne, British vice consul and designated safeguarding officer, expressed the country's concern and involvement in the case.

She wrote:

It has come to our attention that Christian James Glass — a British national — has died in suspicious circumstances in Clear Creek County, Colorado. We take these types of cases extremely seriously — as we know you do. Supporting British nationals around the world is one of the UK government’s global priorities and in cases such as these we are required to regularly report to London with information on the progress of these types of cases.

Glass's family spoke last week at a vigil held for him in Idaho Springs. The family, also seeking answers, demanded justice.

9NEWS has reached out to McCollum, Weiser and Finegan for comment on the letters.

A representative for McCollum says she has responded to both the British Consular Services, and the New Zealand Consulate-General, Los Angeles, and that she is in communication with both of them. Weiser and Finegan have not responded.