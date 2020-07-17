2 Colorado sheriffs say they won't cite for mask violations; House Minority leader threatens lawsuit

Colorado's governor announced a statewide mask mandate on Thursday. Hours later, two sheriffs said they would not enforce it.

DENVER — Hours after Democratic Gov. Jared Polis announced a new statewide mask order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, two Republican-run sheriff’s departments in Colorado said they would not cite for violations.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office in El Paso County posted that deputies cannot currently risk eroding public trust, and they will focus instead on education.

“We will stress that wearing a mask will slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We will not, however, be expending resources of the [sheriff’s office] on issuing citations to individuals not wearing masks,” the department wrote.

()..the public on the benefits of wearing face coverings in enclosed public places. We will stress that wearing a mask will slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We will not, however, be expending resources of the S.O. on issuing citations to individuals not wearing masks. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 16, 2020

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said his office, too, will focus on health education but deputies will not cite citizens for not wearing a mask.

“Unfortunately, the men and women of the Sheriff’s office have seen an increase in calls for service during the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to handle additional call volume related to the statewide mask order will not be considered a priority call,” he wrote. “As always, we all need to be invested in our own safety whether that means carrying a concealed weapon or wearing a mask; be smart and be responsible.”

Reams said “egregious” violations may be referred to the health department for investigation.

Polis was joined by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman in his announcement Thursday. The mayoral elections in both Denver and Aurora are non-partisan, but Hancock is a registered Democrat and Coffman is a registered Republican. At the joint news conference, the governor said failure to wear a mask could be considered trespassing.

Though Republican District Attorney George Brauchler said he is not convinced violating a mask order could qualify as a crime.

“Let’s be clear, the governor cannot expand the existing crime of trespassing. He may be making suggestions, but they carry no legal weight whatsoever,” he wrote on Twitter. “The governor cannot expand the existing crime of trespassing based on this order. My best guess is that, at worst, this would be a misdemeanor trespass punishable by up to $1000 fine and, or one year in the county jail.”

Brauchler represents the 18th Judicial District, which covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.

Douglas County’s Republican commissioners announced last week that the county would opt-out of the mask mandate ordered by its health agency, the Tri-County Health Department. Thursday afternoon, they said they will encourage compliance with the statewide order.

"While consultation with local governments would have been preferred, now that we've heard from our state's top elected official ordering a statewide mask mandate, we urge our citizens and business communities to comply with the public safety Executive Order,” they wrote in a statement. “We will continue to encourage personal responsibility as we monitor Douglas County's data over the next 30 days for a reduction in the spread of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, which as of today are 13."

One lawmaker in Douglas County, however, did not agree with the order. State House Minority Leader Rep. Patrick Neville (R-Castle Rock) expressed his intent to take legal action.

“The Governor is on a power trip and [in my opinion] his mask mandate is a clear violation of our civil liberties. I’ve retained counsel with the intent to sue. Stay tuned...,” he wrote in a tweet.

In Thursday’s press conference, Polis said he had been resistant to implementing the order, in part because of personal freedoms, but he cited the state’s increased rate of new COVID-19 cases for the mandate.

Coffman echoed his sentiment.

“Yes, I get that some people will say that this is a hardship, but let me tell you this. I meet with small businesses every day that haven’t been able to open up, and if things get worse, will have their businesses shuttered again. That’s a hardship,” Coffman said.