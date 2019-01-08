CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A trip to Nicaragua changed Marlin Dorhout's life.

The Denver native was building homes with Habitat for Humanity in 2000, and he brought a box of wooden toys to hand out to kids.

"They went over like gangbusters," he said. "I figured that's what I'd do when I retired."

That was 19 years ago.

Dorhout started making toy cars with a small group of friends from church and giving them to people he knew who traveled to impoverished countries. Then the photos of children enjoying the toys started coming back.

"That's our currency," he said.

Nearly two decades later, Dorhout's small toy-building group has turned into a nonprofit volunteer-based organization called Toys for God's Kids.

And Wednesday morning, a regular group of volunteers at Someren Glen senior living center helped the nonprofit hit a major milestone.

"We started in the year 2000 and made the 2-millionth toy today," Dorhout said "The thing that amazed me is the people making the toys got just as much of a kick out of it as the kids who got them."

Volunteers build toy cars for children around the world who can't get toys Rem Landhuis hammers a wheel onto its axle, completing a toy car for Toys For God's Kids. Toy car frames are laid out on a table for volunteers to build. A plastic jar of toy car wheels sits on a table as volunteers work to complete their toys. Volunteers hammer wheels onto toy cars for Toys For God's Kids. Finished and unfinished toy cars sit in the wood shop at Someren Glen senior living community in Centennial. Rem Landhuis hammers a wheel onto a toy car. Marlin Dorhout, founder of Toys for God's Kids, poses for a portrait in Someren Glen's wood shop. A volunteer hammers a wheel onto an axle for a toy car. Finished toy cars built by volunteers for Toys for God's Kids. Toy car frames sit in a box waiting to be constructed by volunteers with Toys for God's Kids.

Two million toys is a huge number, but he's not satisfied.

"There are 2 billion kids that don't have a toy in the world. That's a lot of people," he said.

His nonprofit isn't stopping until every toyless child has one of his cars to play with.

"We're going to keep making toys," he said.

