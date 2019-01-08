CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A trip to Nicaragua changed Marlin Dorhout's life.
The Denver native was building homes with Habitat for Humanity in 2000, and he brought a box of wooden toys to hand out to kids.
"They went over like gangbusters," he said. "I figured that's what I'd do when I retired."
That was 19 years ago.
Dorhout started making toy cars with a small group of friends from church and giving them to people he knew who traveled to impoverished countries. Then the photos of children enjoying the toys started coming back.
"That's our currency," he said.
Nearly two decades later, Dorhout's small toy-building group has turned into a nonprofit volunteer-based organization called Toys for God's Kids.
And Wednesday morning, a regular group of volunteers at Someren Glen senior living center helped the nonprofit hit a major milestone.
"We started in the year 2000 and made the 2-millionth toy today," Dorhout said "The thing that amazed me is the people making the toys got just as much of a kick out of it as the kids who got them."
Two million toys is a huge number, but he's not satisfied.
"There are 2 billion kids that don't have a toy in the world. That's a lot of people," he said.
His nonprofit isn't stopping until every toyless child has one of his cars to play with.
"We're going to keep making toys," he said.
