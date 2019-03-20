DENVER, Colorado — It was 50 years ago to the day when Chicano and Chicana students who attended Denver West High School walked out of their classes to protest the mistreatment and racism they experienced in their classrooms.

The 1969 West High Walkout, also known as the “blowout,” was one of the largest and most violent student protests in Colorado's history.

Though most of the students who attended Denver West were of Mexican descent, the school was often unwelcoming to minority students.

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales and other members of Denver’s Crusade for Justice helped students organize the protest. The walkout was a focus on calling for the firing of a teacher who constantly made discriminatory comments in class.

Students also protested for bilingual education, classes on Chicano history and literature, and for teachers to stop advising students to join the military, which was during the time of the Vietnam War.

Nearly 300 people marched to nearby Baker Junior High to gather more students for the protest. When the group returned to West High, police in riot gear were waiting.

While police ordered the group of students to Sunken Gardens Park, an altercation broke out between several protesters and the police. Fifteen Denver police officers began hitting students, protesters claimed.

“Everything broke loose,” said Jim Hall, who was an observer and contributor to neighborhood newspaper West Side Recorder. “Night sticks started swinging and cops were pulling girls’ hair by the handful."

Following the protest, 25 people were arrested and six people, including one officer, were injured.

The next day, on March 21, 1969, more than 1,200 students gathered at West High and marched to Lincoln Park for another rally, where students and police clashed again.



