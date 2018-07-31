CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — In his month on the job, Douglas County's new superintendent, Dr. Thomas S. Tucker, had not addressed the media before Tuesday - when he was greeted by a mini reporter named Camden Winingham.

Before his sit-down interview, Winingham was unsure of what to expect.

"I got all kind of nervous," he said.

But armed with some questions of his own, and some from 9NEWS reporter Nelson Garcia, he went in prepared.

Winingham, a 9-year-old student at Coyote Creek Elementary School in Highlands Ranch, started the interview with a pressing question he had prepared.

CW: "What was your favorite part of coming to Colorado?"

TT: "Having the opportunity to meet 68,000 students and meeting great students like you."

Then, he asked a few questions from by 9NEWS.

CW: "Why did you decide to come to a district that has been an example of the Conservative (Education) Reform Movement?"

Tucker replied citing his 30 years of working in public schools.

"I've not let politics or philosophy stand in the way of helping to improve and save lives of young people."

For years, Douglas County was the target of protests over previous leadership, a proposed school voucher program and the severing of ties with the teachers union. Winingham was ready to know what was next for his district.

CW: "Next question, do you think after so many years of turmoil, this district needs healing?" Camden said.

Tucker explains he appreciates the passion for education in Douglas County. He's pushing a vision of "Unity of Purpose".

TT: "I know as a family we can heal whatever rifts of whatever misunderstanding that's out there."

Over the years, tensions within Douglas County drove hundreds of veteran teachers away to seek jobs in surrounding districts.

CW: "What can you do to bring them back?"

Tucker says they'll want to come back to join what he calls a winning team.

TT: "I believe that when other teachers around, not just around the state, but around the country. (When) they see what we're doing here in Douglas County, they're going to come back here."

Though Douglas County is a district with few African-American students, Tucker believes his hiring as an African-American is important for the ones who are in Douglas County like Winingham.

"If I can a positive role model and inspiration to Camden, that is outstanding," Tucker told his interviewer before they got back to the important questions.

CW: "I'm wondering about that food menu..."

Tucker has been named National Superintendent of the Year twice by different organizations. He last worked in Princeton City Schools near Cincinnati, Ohio.

