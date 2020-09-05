A comic book artist turned online art teacher because of COVID-19

One parent, who also happens to be an artist, decided to help out others by starting an online art class for kids.

AURORA, Colo. — Daniel Crosier is a comic book artist, so a lesson on drawing butterflies is definitely not in his wheelhouse. But for his current art students, he will do just about anything.

“I love my little nieces and nephews -- they’re like little hobbits with less fur on their feet,” said Crosier, who is a local artist known for his comic book art on wood, and also his murals.

Crosier, who is known around Colorado for his involvement in comic book events like DiNK Denver, started some very casual art classes on Zoom a few weeks ago. He knew when schools closed due to COVID-19, his sisters’ kids would need some extracurriculars.

“School shut down, and I figured they needed a little extra something to do, and what I could contribute was doing art classes,” Crosier said. “By no means am I a good teacher, or formal.”

But he is funny, and while the classes were meant for his niece and nephews, he has expanded his lessons and does them live on Facebook every Friday afternoon. He takes requests for each week’s lesson, and although he leans more towards superheroes, he has also thrown in a class on unicorn drawing.

“Hopefully they learn a little bit from it, and take the initiative and do their own creative project,” Crosier said.

Follow along on Fridays at 3 p.m. with Crosier on his Facebook page.