When Henry Jones isn't serving his community, he's probably at home tending to a personal collection of his.

Jones, a community resource officer at Denver International Airport, has spent a lifetime accumulating model police cars. His basement is stuffed with about 7,600 of them. It's a hobby he started as a child and his passion never gave out.

We stopped by Jones' man cave for a tour. Watch in the video above, shot by Cody Broadway.

And by the way, some Next viewers may think Jones looks familiar. We spoke to him years ago after he helped a soldier who needed to get home for her grandfather's funeral.

She got scammed by a ticket site, so Jones put the $556 ticket on his credit card and declined to be reimbursed. You can watch that story here.

