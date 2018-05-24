A dachshund named Little Dipper, who won the Bolder Boulder’s “Boldest Training Buddy” contest and will be doing a victory lap at Folsom Stadium on Memorial Day, has some hiking and training recommendations for dogs and their human friends.
STORY | Bolder Boulder will honor Dachshund in wheelchair for having the heart of a champion
No excuses! Dipper is an avid hiker and doesn’t have the use of his hind legs, so he does all his hikes with the assistance of two wheels. I went on a hike with Dipper, and it’s pretty hard to keep up with him.
Here are Little Dipper’s five favorite Colorado hikes (with a bonus hike thrown in, because he couldn’t pick just five).
Blue Lake at the Brainard Lake Recreation Area
Lost Man Hiking Trail near Independence Pass
Mason’s Creek to Old Mill Trail at Staunton State Park
*BONUS*
Bluebell at Chautauqua Park in Boulder
To learn more about Little Dipper’s adventures, and see more pictures, follow him on Instagram.
Looks like someone has a case of the Monday’s... 😂 #mondaymood #handicapable #sleepypuppy . . . . • • • • Affiliate Codes • • • • • 💫 @redrockpets (15% off) - DIPPER http://bit.ly/2lSD7lv . 💫 @bonjourfido (10% off) - DIPPER10 http://bonjourfido.com/?aff=7 . . . . #instadog #teamdoxie #handicappedpets #paralyzeddog #dogstagram #thedodo #ruffpost #sniffandbarkens #dachshund #cutepets #buzzfeedanimals #bestwoof #pawsthatmodel #weeklyfluff #specialneedsdog #dachshundsofinstagram #dachshundoftheday #dachshundlove #doxielove #rescuedismyfavoritebreed
A post shared by 2 Paws • 2 Wheels • 2 Cute (@littledipperdoxie) on