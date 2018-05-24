A dachshund named Little Dipper, who won the Bolder Boulder’s “Boldest Training Buddy” contest and will be doing a victory lap at Folsom Stadium on Memorial Day, has some hiking and training recommendations for dogs and their human friends.

STORY | Bolder Boulder will honor Dachshund in wheelchair for having the heart of a champion

No excuses! Dipper is an avid hiker and doesn’t have the use of his hind legs, so he does all his hikes with the assistance of two wheels. I went on a hike with Dipper, and it’s pretty hard to keep up with him.

Here are Little Dipper’s five favorite Colorado hikes (with a bonus hike thrown in, because he couldn’t pick just five).

Blue Lake at the Brainard Lake Recreation Area

Little Dippers favorite hikes (Courtesy: Ben Kleeman)

Lost Man Hiking Trail near Independence Pass

Little Dippers favorite hikes (Courtesy: Ben Kleeman)

Ceran St. Vrain Trail

Little Dippers favorite hikes (Courtesy: Ben Kleeman)

Santa Fe Peak near Keystone

Little Dippers favorite hikes (Courtesy: Ben Kleeman)

Mason’s Creek to Old Mill Trail at Staunton State Park

Little Dippers favorite hikes (Courtesy: Ben Kleeman)

*BONUS*

Bluebell at Chautauqua Park in Boulder

Little Dippers favorite hikes (Courtesy: Ben Kleeman)

To learn more about Little Dipper’s adventures, and see more pictures, follow him on Instagram.

A post shared by 2 Paws • 2 Wheels • 2 Cute (@littledipperdoxie) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:21am PST

© 2018 KUSA