10 photojournalists sought to capture a day in the life of Colorado during an unprecedented time

Here's what a group of 9NEWS photojournalists saw on June 4, 2020, in the middle of historic protests and the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — In 24 hours, 9NEWS photojournalists set out to capture some of the moments of one day in the life and times of both COVID-19 and massive protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Starting at midnight on Thursday and recording right up until 11:59 p.m. that night, our team of nationally-recognized photojournalists recorded a variety of moments that helped define June 4, 2020.

Much of the credit belongs to Chris Hansen, Foster Gaines, Matt Bell, Travis Khatchatoorian, Chris Blake, Mike Grady, Katie Eastman, Tom Cole, Bryan Wendland and Taylor Schuss.

Our goal was to capture a variety of ways – some subtle and some not – that our lives have changed in a matter of weeks and months.

We would specifically like to thank Sara Spaulding for sharing her time with her parents at Golden Pond Retirement Community, Rosemary Snow and her daughters for sharing the story of Art Snow, Stephanie Bettman and Luke Halpin for sharing the music of “Bettman and Halpin,” and Shaunte Timmons for sharing the pride she feels for her 18-year old son Jayden.

And best of luck to Marybeth and Joe Goodwin. Thursday, they left Rose Medical Center with a seven-pound, seven-ounce bundle of joy named Nora Joe Goodwin.

The little girl – their third – promises to bring much needed joy to many.

“She’s a good reminder for us as parents to continue to nurture her to be a force for good in the world,” said mom.

We could all use more forces for good moving forward.

Watch a day in the life of Denver in the video player above.