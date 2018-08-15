Someone placed a giant straw over a pole at the intersection of Airport Road and Buckhorn Drive in Longmont.

A giant straw appeared on Airport Road and Buckhorn Drive and no one knows who is behind it. (Courtesy: Tom Cole)

No one knows who did it or why. Is it art? Is it a political statement?

Marvin Chester Stone is the inventor of the modern drinking straw back. He patented it back in 1888.

Lately, numerous restaurants and companies are moving to end the use of straws due to their impact on the environment.

Someone, however, has decided to - apparently - to take a stand in the name of straws. This large figurine has a red and yellow line on the side of it with the ribbed detail just like a classic straw.

No one seems bothered by this giant straw... but why is it there in the first place?

A Longmont resident named Morgan told Next with Kyle Clark that she noticed it suddenly appear a month ago.

"We were really confused about it because there's been a pole there for a while, but no one's ever done anything about," she said. "Then, all of a sudden, there was a huge straw looking thing on it."

Residents saw the giant straw appear a month ago and no one knows who is behind it. (Courtesy: Tom Cole)

If anyone has any information on who is behind this mystery straw, email us at next@9news.com or tweet us at #heynext.

