The word "retirement" has little meaning for Elaine Esquibel.

She's a lifelong teacher.

After 32 years with Aurora Public Schools - at Park Lane Elementary, Boston P-8, Sable Elementary, and then Vaughn Elementary, where she spent 27 years - she gave retirement a shot in 1992. That lasted for one summer.

Since then, Esquibel has continued her work with APS as a volunteer in elementary schools across the district. Currently that means the 85-year-old works on Wednesdays, reading to 3rd and 4th graders some one-on-one lessons.

Elaine Esquibel (second from left)

APS just awarded her with a certificate of appreciate for her 25 years of volunteer service, and we'd say it's well-deserved. Esquibel says she'll keep going until her health won't let her anymore.

Let's all hope we have careers that we love as much as Esquibel loves her work.

