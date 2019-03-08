Former Governor John Hickenlooper said he doesn't want to run for Senate.

He said he's not cut out for the job.

But, just in case he decides to run for the job he doesn't want and wouldn't be good at, a political ally has reserved him some website address options.

Curtis Hubbard, a political consultant, reserved several Hickenlooper for Senate web addresses this week.

Hubbard swears he did it on his own and that it's not a sign Hickenlooper is dropping his faltering presidential campaign to run against Republican Senator Cory Gardner.

