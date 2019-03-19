ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Just four months after approving and lifting a temporary ban on new oil and gas developments in Adams County, the commissioners have unanimously approved a new moratorium.

On Tuesday afternoon, with the minimum 24 hours of notice, the Adams County Board of Commissioners announced it will hold a special public hearing on Wednesday to decide whether to approve a temporary freeze on new oil and gas permits in unincorporated parts of the county.

Jim Siedlecki, the spokesperson for the board, told 9NEWS there were eight oil and gas applications in the planning stages at the state level for locations in Adams County.

Commissioner Emma Pinter said Wednesday she was "humbled and grateful" that so many citizens attended the hearing. Around 40 people signed up to speak during the hearing.

The board had previously approved a moratorium shortly before the November election, when Colorado voters chose not to pass Proposition 112, which would have required new oil and gas development projects, including fracking, to be at least 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other structures deemed vulnerable.

This ban was lifted exactly two weeks later. At the time, commissioners said their proposal was brought forth to “ensure that there is no unfair advantage to applicants who might apply under current regulations in the weeks between now and the date that potential changes in the law from Proposition 112 become effective.”

The latest special public hearing from the Adams County commissioners comes as the Colorado state legislature weighs Senate Bill 181, an oil and gas reform package that has been hotly contested.

The bill would give local governments control over where oil and gas operations could be set up, and change the makeup of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to include fewer members from the industry itself and add one who is an expert in public health.

Local control was one of Gov. Jard Polis’ (D-Colorado) promises during his campaign and State of the State address.

Spokesperson Jim Siedlecki told Next with Kyle Clark on Tuesday that the meeting had to be scheduled so quickly because the board realized it's the only day all five commissioners will be present in the next four weeks.

The commissioners similarly gave 24 hours notice the last time it wanted to issue a moratorium.

