Adams County sheriff had ride-along passenger with him during livestreamed pursuit

Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn livestreamed while patrolling on the night of Jan. 29. He had a ride-along passenger with him at the time.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — If a county sheriff violates their own policy and it happens in a live stream, does it make a sound?

Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn livestreamed while patrolling on the night of Jan. 29.

He had a ride-along passenger with him.

About an hour and 25 minutes into his live stream, he joined a pursuit that was dispatched six-and-a-half miles away. Reigenborn was at 58th Avenue and Washington Street. The pursuit was dispatched in the 6600 block of 77th Avenue.

"Buckle up, here we go," Reigenborn said on the live stream.

Based on the Adams County Sheriff's Office ride-along policy, the passenger should have been dropped off before the sheriff joined the chase.

Policy 404.3 states: "Deputies should use sound discretion when encountering a potentially dangerous situation, such as a high-speed pursuit. If practicable, the participant should be let out of the vehicle in a safe, well-lighted place. The dispatcher will be advised of the situation and as soon as practicable have another sheriff's unit respond to pick up the participant at that location. The ride-along may be continued or terminated at this time."

Not only was the passenger not let out of the vehicle in a safe, well-lighted place, the passenger helped direct the sheriff.

"You are clear [on the] right," the passenger said when the sheriff slowed at a red light.

The pursuit entered Denver and was called off near 26th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard because the person being chased drove on the wrong side of the road.

"Unfortunately, that's one of their tactics, is they'll drive on the wrong side of the road so that we won't pursue them," said the sheriff during the live stream.

Reigenborn turned off his lights and sirens, but kept following.

The passenger helped guide the sheriff.

"There he is," the passenger said.

"Where?" said the sheriff.

"On the next block," said the passenger.

"Behind us?" said the sheriff.

"Go through the alley. Go through the alley," said the passenger.

Ultimately, the sheriff would park the car and run after the driver. He caught him. When it was over and he started to drive off, he talked about what is normally supposed to happen when a pursuit is called off.

"We typically turn and go the other way. With us being in an unmarked car, and with me being the sheriff, we turned our emergency lights off and we resumed back to normal traffic laws. And, uh…," said the sheriff.

"Observed," said the passenger.

"We observed from a distance," said the sheriff.

Adams County spokesman Sgt. Adam Sherman said that Reigenborn had a full schedule and was not available for an interview today.

Multiple questions submitted via email were not answered.