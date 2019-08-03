GOLDEN, Colo. — Art students at Golden High School have been in portrait mode for months. Last November, they met their subjects at Golden Pond Retirement Community.

Thursday morning, they delivered their work during a return trip.

“I wanted to make it something that was special to him and something that he or his family would enjoy,” Golden High senior Madison Larson said. “I love getting to do portraits of people that I know.”

The portrait project is part art instruction and part history lesson.

As part of the assignment, the students visited with residents of Golden Pond to get a feel for their personalities and their life stories.

The subject of Larson's portrait – 92-year-old Bob Schuster – is a father of four.

The retired geologist and civil engineer has five college degrees and has worked in 40 countries and traveled to 60.

“He seemed like a very well-traveled soul, and like, he had been everywhere and seen everything,” Larson said. “But, what mattered most to him still was his family. So, that’s why I wanted to include his wife in the picture.”

Larson is one of about two dozen art students who created portraits after meeting with retirement community residents.

Each portrait now belongs to the people picture, or their families.

