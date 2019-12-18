DENVER — Former Colorado Eagles player Akim Aliu has accepted an apology from a manager with the minor league hockey team, who wore blackface to dress as Aliu for a Halloween party in 2011.

According to a joint statement on Tuesday, equipment manager Tony Deynzer spoke with Aliu privately and offered the apology.

“I accepted the apology by the Eagles and Mr. Deynzer. I believe that we must confront racism head on. I believe the time for big positive change in the sport has arrived and that this moment can be used to promote diversity, inclusiveness, and safety in the sport and our community,” Aliu said in the statement.

A representative for Aliu confirmed the details of the joint release, which also stated that Aliu asked the Eagles not to fire Deynzer because of the costume.

Pictures from the Halloween party were first posted by The Wall Street Journal last week. One photo showed Aliu standing with Deyzner in costume.

Aliu’s representative told 9NEWS that he arrived to the party that night to find Deynzer wearing an Eagles jersey and blackface as an attempt to be dressed like him. Aliu said he felt obligated to take the picture with the team manager.

The Eagles issued a public statement of apology on the day WSJ published the photos.

In the new statement, the Eagles said team owner Martin Lind also met with Aliu to discuss “the unacceptable racist incident” and find ways to promote diversity in hockey.

“It is very apparent that Akim’s heart for the human being is far greater and far outweighs any grievance from the past. Akim has presented to me such an honorable position it solidifies my appreciation for his journey and my optimism that our path forward will be incredibly productive and historic,” Lind wrote.

Aliu is a leading voice in the conversation on diversity, as professional hockey deals with issues of racism. In November, Aliu tweeted that Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters used racial slurs against him when Peters was his coach on the Chicago Blackhawks affiliate team. Peters has since resigned, and Aliu said the NHL invited him in to discuss his experiences as a player.

The Eagles are a minor league affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

