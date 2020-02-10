Alamosa expected huge sales tax loss because of COVID-19 but ended up with excess

When Colorado went under "Stay at Home" restrictions in March, the tourist town of Alamosa planned for the worst. The reality ended up being best case scenario.

DENVER — Hope for the best, plan for the worst, right?

When Colorado went under "Stay at Home" restrictions in March, the tourist town of Alamosa planned for the worst.

"It was definitely a nightmare when this hit," said Alamosa City Manager Heather Brooks. "We were looking at maybe a 20 to 25% reduction."

Alamosa prepared to miss out on around $1 million in sales tax revenue.

"It was scary to make one payment and then have to be closed," said Tammy Abbey, owner of Big Valley HobbyTown.

Her hobby store had just moved locations into a renovated downtown building, just to be shut after opening.

"It was really scary because we had just opened in this new location. We'd put a lot of time and work and money into fixing up a building -- this was a 1930s building that had been unused for about seven years, and was in pretty tough shape," said Abbey. "We have enough funds to pay one months' worth of bills. We knew that at the end of that we were in trouble."

Yet, HobbyTown and the city of Alamosa aren't experiencing the worst-case scenario.

"From a sales tax perspective, what has been surprising is we're at, actually, 9.1% above where we were in 2019," said Brooks.

Not only is the city not down $1 million, it's up $378,000 in sales tax revenue compared to last year.

"We were also trying to figure out what this phenomena is, and part of our guess is, from a rural perspective, we're thinking maybe people stayed home more and actually shopped locally, rather than driving somewhere," said Brooks.

She said residents would normally drive to Pueblo to stock up at a big box store like Home Depot, Lowe's or Sam's Club.

"Some of our residents may drive the two hours to shop somewhere else, we don't think that happened as much. We think they shopped here locally, or they did that through the internet. So, either way, we were able to keep that sales tax," said Brooks.

Brooks isn't quite sure why Alamosa has benefited from the sales tax boost, but it might have come at the expense of sales tax spent elsewhere in Colorado.

"Not driving to go to a Rockies game or an Avalanche and everything that meant. A lot of us do travel to Denver for those recreational opportunities and, obviously, spend money, but those were all shut down," said Brooks.

She points out that not all small businesses are seeing the same boost as Big Valley HobbyTown, and that the city has lost revenue from the Highway User Tax, municipal court fees and interest from investments. Though, when all added together, the city has 1.1% more than budgeted for 2020.

"It's still a positive story. We're way better than we thought we would be in March, but it's something, when you look at the total revenue picture, the sales tax is offsetting some of those other decreases," said Brooks.

And it turns out, people in Alamosa seemed to have picked up a new hobby.

"The number one thing that people were requesting was puzzles," said Abbey. "Once we reopened, RC cars. I'd be putting a car on the shelf, and they'd walk in and say, 'I'll take that one.' Never seen anything like that."

Abbey's store is financially back to where it was before the Stay at Home closure.

"They're buying to do at home. They're buying stuff to do with their families," said Abbey. "It's a little odd, but this is the kind of stuff that we wanted people to try for years."