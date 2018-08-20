AURORA, Colo. — An anonymous donor has saved a soup kitchen in Aurora that faced an impending shutdown or move.

A businessman who lives in the area bought the building that houses the Friends of St. Andrews Hospitality Center, according to a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Denver.

Queen of Peace Catholic Church runs the center, which provides food, job assistance and more for 30,000 people a year, volunteers say. The man who previously owned the building donated it to Regis University with the mandate that it is sold to provide scholarship money for future students.

The new owner wants to keep the soup kitchen running, the archdiocese said. The spokesperson said Queen of Peace and the volunteers who run the center are tremendously gracious.

The buyer does not want any public recognition.

“The Archdiocese of Denver is very thankful that an anonymous hero stepped up and wanted to save Friends of St. Andrew and enable Queen of Peace to continue to minister to the less fortunate in Aurora,” an archdiocese statement said.

Regis, too, issued a statement saying the school is grateful both goals could be achieved.

“Regis University is pleased that the property has been sold and proceeds will fulfill benefactor Ralph J. Friend’s vision of expanding the endowed scholarship fund that he established at Regis in 2014. Thanks to the late Mr. Friend’s generosity, many more students will be able to pursue an education to serve the common good. We are grateful to Mr. Friend for his commitment to educating future leaders at Regis. We are pleased that the Aurora businessman who purchased the property intends to have the soup kitchen continue its operations at the site. These two gentlemen beautifully exemplify our Jesuit mission of serving others. Our community is blessed by their generosity.”

The Friends of St. Andrew has been at the building on Dallas Street since 1986.

