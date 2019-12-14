ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The mission of the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's office is "enhancing your quality of life through exceptional delivery of services and efficient use of public funds."

It's that use of public funds that was the topic of an Arapahoe County ethics commission investigation on Friday.

The Public Trust Institute, which has filed ethics complaints against former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Rep. Joe Salazar, both Democrats, filed the complaint against Democratic Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez.

Lopez did not show up to the ethics commission hearing, though many of her staff, including her deputy, did attend. The commission dismissed the complaint after a two-and-a-half-hour hearing.

Her absence was noted often in the hearing.

"We've also asked for Ms. Lopez to appear. I don't see Ms. Lopez," said ethics commission chairwoman Candy Figa. "We were informed at 10:22 last night that Ms. Lopez would not be appearing here today."

"Unfortunately, Ms. Lopez is not here to answer any of these, or whatever, and that was her choice," said ethics commissioner Myron Spanier.

"Without her here today, we can't know her intent. We can't truly deliberate this issue," said Suzanne Staiert, who filed the complaint.

Staiert, the former Colorado Deputy Secretary of State and current Republican candidate for state representative in Arapahoe County, sought the investigation into the "misuse of public funds."

She wanted to know why Lopez traveled and was reimbursed for expenses to an election conference in Orlando in August.

Lopez initially asked to be reimbursed $882 for a rental car that was originally booked at $236.82.

"She rented that car for the purpose of accommodating her family in Orlando," Staiert said.

Staiert filed an open records request for the expenses and reimbursements from that Orlando trip. After that request was made, Lopez paid back the difference for the rental car.

"I think that should be on the record, that the original filing was for her to actually take the $600, and it was three days later that was changed," said Spanier.

Her Deputy Director of Records, Juan Guzman, told the commission he's the one that caught the request and asked Lopez about the cost.

"When I brought that to her attention, she indicated to me that she had made a decision to upgrade that vehicle to accommodate her family members, as well as her other staff," said Guzman. "I noticed the discrepancy, and I was the person who brought that to her attention."

Ultimately, Lopez repaid the county $601.

Another issue the commission wanted answers to was why Lopez traveled to the conference on a Friday, when she didn't have any courses until Monday.

During the testimony phase, the commission learned that Lopez had to attend the conference to remain certified. However, a class she was going to take in Orlando, she took early when it was offered in Denver. That apparently freed up some time when she was in Orlando the over that weekend.

"She really didn't need to be there until Sunday night or Monday. I would have liked to have known why she flew out on Friday night, instead of Sunday night to get her certification on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday," said Spanier. "That would be my only question, and of course, she's not here to answer why she did it."

Lopez did, however, provide the commission with a two-page statement ahead of the hearing.

"I’m being asked 'what I did' at [the] conference? Well, I networked, I recruited, I learned about new products and technology, I represented the Arapahoe County Elections office, I attended dinners, receptions, and graduation, and I supported my staff. I received credit for attending the conference as is required for my CERA certification. Attendance at a national Election Center conference is a required component for CERA certification. I also handled business back home with over one hundred e-mails and dozens of phone calls during the conference. I met with my staff regularly during the conference for County business, and I attended the graduation ceremony for two of Arapahoe County’s newest CERA certificate holders. The Election Center conference began on Saturday and extended through Tuesday. On Sunday afternoon only, I went with my family to enjoy an afternoon at Universal theme park. There were no courses and only Election Center committee meetings (and I am not on any Election Center committees) at that time. I spent all of the remainder of the days and nights at the conference with other conference-attendees and my staff."

Her letter continued by saying the county didn't incur any expenses because her family accompanied her on the trip. She said she would answer written questions if the commission wanted to know more.

"I believe this to be (a) political attack. My office and myself will endure. But I have concerns that these accusations are intended to attack me and my team based on specious allegations. I have and I will continue to cooperate with every demand for information. I have nothing to hide. I believe this has been a frivolous waste of taxpayer dollars and a giant waste of time for my office. I am concerned about the damage these types of intimidating attacks do to my hard-working staff. Nonetheless, should you seek additional information, I would be pleased to answer written questions and I am always available by phone or e-mail for clarification on any matter."

"Having somebody fail to show up and then submit a statement that she has nothing to hide, that makes no sense to me," said Staiert. "If this was a hearing at the state ethics commission, the person accused would not be allowed to just take a pass."

Staiert is correct. The state ethics commission has subpoena power and can compel witnesses to attend and testify. When Hickenlooper has his hearing date next year in front of the state ethics commission, he'll likely have to show up.

In the end, the commission dismissed the ethics complaint, but did feel the travel and reimbursement policy was violated.

"In my opinion, there were violations of this policy, whether intentional or not, there's a policy in place for a reason," said ethics commissioner Pamela Eller. "It doesn't probably rise to the level of ethics violation, but I think, it's certainly a violation of the policy."

The ethics commission also plans to reach out the Arapahoe County Commissioners to ask for more power, similar to the state ethics commission.

The hearing on Friday was just the second ethics commission investigation in the last nine years.

