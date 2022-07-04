Armenian genocide memorial restored after vandalism

Artist Gaspar Gharbyan finished the meticulous restoration process after the memorial outside the Colorado Capitol was damaged during the summer of 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — As another humanitarian crisis unfold thousands of miles away in Ukraine, it serves as a reminder of all the times before we promised to never forget.

The 'khachkar' memorial at the Colorado State Capitol is dedicated to the Armenian genocide that took place before World War I. The sculpture, which was first unveiled in 2015, was vandalized in the summer of 2020.



This week, artist Gaspar Gharbyan flew out from California and restored the memorial.

Gharybyan had to work meticulously to avoid causing even more damage to the memorial, which was also caused by good Samaritans who tired to clean off the graffiti.



After consulting with the original artist in Armenia, Gharybyan determined he had to carve out another layer and essentially re-sculpt the sculpture.

"It's like same type of work as for dentist," he said through a translator. "You need to be careful, especially the small pieces."



Gharybyan said he takes pride in restoring a monument that carries significant meaning for many.

"While I'm renovating it, cleaning it, I'm feeling very touched," he said. "Especially when I understand people will see it and it will touch their feelings as well."

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.