Veteran hopes to become first African American to summit all Colorado 14ers

Evan Gill is trying to become the first African American to climb all 58 of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Evan Gill knew he wanted to climb mountains as soon as he saw the Front Range looming over the horizon on his move from Baltimore to Colorado.

He didn't know then that no African American had ever climbed all 58 of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks -- as far as he could tell in his future research. He googled, Bing-ed, and Yahoo-ed, and he searched through Colorado14ers.com's forums. Not a single record of a Black person summiting every 14er popped up in his searches.

"You think about it, doing the first thing of something, and it blows your mind that someone hasn't done it yet," he said.

So he made it his goal to be a pioneer for his community.

Gill's first summit was Colorado's tallest peak, Mount Elbert.

"Thought that was a challenge enough, but wanted to see more," he said.

After starting in June, Gill has bagged 24 14ers so far. He plans to finish his journey by the end of next year.

The former Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist says reaching these peaks helps him battle post-traumatic stress disorder, and brings him far away from the onslaught of negativity 14,000 feet below.

But, most of all, he wants to inspire more people of color to get outside and take advantage of what his new home state has to offer.

"What I want to preach and to influence other people in the colored community is to go out and step outdoors and to enjoy what is free right next to us," he said.

Gill is steadily growing a following on Instagram and Facebook, but he isn't sponsored and is funding this goal out of his own pockets.

The price tag to get started climbing and hiking is one of the reasons Gill says more Black people haven't already become part of the 14er community.

"It takes a lot of time, and luckily financially I'm OK right now, but it does take a lot of time and gas money and money," he said. "There [are] challenges there for my community just to feel comfortable going out and camping and sometimes being alone for more than one day. I really want people to understand and live through my journey if I'm comfortable they're comfortable."

Gill says he doesn't run into many people that look like him on the trail, and that can be another barrier to entry for people of color. But, he says the outdoor community has more than welcoming.

"It's a breath of fresh air for some of them to actually see that their community is growing into our community," he said.

If he can inspire a few more people to get those communities to mix even more, Gill says it would mean everything

"I would love to see people of my community to go out and actually attempt these 14ers. It's no reason why we can't, it's nothing special. It takes guts and grit to get up there," he said.

That mission, and his family's support, keep him going through the steepest ascents. And through it all, he never forgets the city he left to reach these peaks.

"For every summit, I've got my family supporting me and I've got Baltimore supporting me honestly," he said.