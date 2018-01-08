DENVER — A crash in the Mousetrap - the affectionate name once given to the location where Interstates 25 and 70 interchange - would have crippled Denver's traffic flow on any day, at any time.

And on Aug. 1, 1984, when a Navy truck carrying six torpedoes wrecked there during morning rush hour, the crash effectively shut down part of the city.

According to an old 9NEWS report from that day, the truck was in the southbound lanes of I-25 when it skidded 75 feet and flipped during a turn onto eastbound I-70.

Aug. 1, 1984 - A Navy truck carrying torpedoes crashes in Denver.

World War II-style torpedoes were onboard the truck that was headed from Washington to Connecticut - three were damaged and one was leaking.

The fire crews on scene called emergency numbers they found on paperwork inside the truck. No one answered on the other end, and local responders didn't know how to handle the explosives.

Traffic was rerouted and the surrounding area was evacuated while everyone waited for a team from Fort Carson to arrive. The unit determined they could safely remove the torpedoes after seven hours.

Aug. 1, 1984 - A Navy truck carrying torpedoes crashes in Denver.

The truck and the explosives were hauled to Rocky Mountain Arsenal for inspection.

No one was hurt, but according to an article from the L.A. Times, the crash did inspire Colorado to pass a law regulating rules for military trucks.

Watch 9NEWS' report from that day in the video above.

© 2018 KUSA-TV