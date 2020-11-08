Aurora hires consulting firm to review police department

21CP Solutions has also been hired in South Bend, Indiana and by the Yale Police Department.

AURORA, Ill. — A consulting firm will help the city of Aurora review its police department, which been the subject of national criticism following high-profile incidents including the death of Elijah McClain and a video that showed officers detaining a Black family during a mix-up involving a stolen vehicle.

In a news release distributed Tuesday afternoon, Aurora said it has hired 21CP Solutions, a firm that recently evaluated the South Bend, Indiana Police Department as well as law enforcement at Yale University.

According to the release, 21CP Solutions will analyze:

- The Aurora Police Department’s (APD) leadership structure.

- Currently policies and practices with respect to the use of force, discriminatory policing and bias-free policing practices.

- Officer misconduct and accountability.

- Stops, searches and arrests.

- Recruitment, hiring and retention.

- Interaction with vulnerable populations.

- Crisis intervention and interactions with people experiencing behavioral health challenges.

The release did not say how much the consulting firm will cost. A spokesperson for the city of Aurora said they are finalizing a contract and will share the terms when they are available.

21CP Solutions is headed by Charles H. Ramsey, the former commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department who has also worked in Washington D.C. and Chicago.

A separate Community Police Task Force is also working to review APD’s currently operations. This group includes faith leaders, members of the NAACP, educators and other community members.

Vanessa Wilson, a 23-year veteran of APD, was appointed police chief at the beginning of the month. She had served as interim chief since January, and effectively oversaw the department during protests that escalated into clashes between demonstrators as law enforcement.

She has had to fire officers for alcohol-related incidents as well as taking inappropriate photos mocking McClain.

McClain died in August 2019 after going into cardiac arrest following an interaction with APD officers. Medics administered ketamine to sedate him, and police used a now-banned practice called a carotid hold to restrain him.

McClain was reported as a suspicious person, but had not committed a crime and family members said he had been walking to get iced tea shortly before he was detained.

An independent probe of McClain’s death is underway, and his family announced Tuesday that they are filing a federal civil rights lawsuit on his behalf.

During an interview with 9NEWS, Wilson said she was going to work to reform the culture at APD.

“I think I have to be clear with my expectations with the officers. No one's perfect, and they're all human beings, and they're susceptible to the stressers that every individual faces,” she said. “But we're in a time right now when the community is demanding that we do things differently in law enforcement. I think the officers understand that. I can tell you that the majority, the vast majority, of the officers that work for me do it with duty, honor and integrity. Those that don't -- I will slowly deal with that as the incidents arise. We'll do what needs to be done."