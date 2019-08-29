AURORA, Colo. —

Driving down East Colfax Avenue, the neon sign at the Aurora Fox Arts Center is hard to miss.

But, with a history that began in 1946, it’s seen some wear and tear -- and brighter, shinier days.

Aurora’s Historic Sites and Preservation Office is working to fix that with a restoration project aimed at preserving that iconic neon sign for years to come.

It’s courtesy A $73,000 grant from Colorado’s Historical Fund.

Watch the video above for a look at the history of the sign and preservation efforts behind it.

