One Instagram leading lady is honoring a Fort Collins hero.

In honor of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, little Liberty Janie Wexler donned an outfit inspired by Temple Grandin to pay tribute to the Colorado State University professor and autism awareness advocate.

Grandin, a professor of animal sciences, is internationally known for work on animal care at livestock processing plants. She credits her approach to animal welfare to her own experiences as a person with autism. She has long worked as an advocate for people with autism, which she was diagnosed with as a young child.

Liberty's mom, Jenelle Wexler, began re-creating the looks of influential women when her daughter was 3 weeks old, according to USA TODAY. Their Instagram account @photographyofliberty now has nearly 14,000 followers on Instagram and is "paying tribute to women who fought for and helped protect women's rights."

Liberty has donned outfits honoring Rosie the Riveter, Diana Ross, Ellen DeGeneres, Frida Kahlo and more.

Read this full story from our content partners at The Coloradoan here.

WATCH: Our previous interview with Temple Grandin