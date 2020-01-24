WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said Thursday that anyone in the Senate who voted against subpoenaing witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial went against the American people.

Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, his colleague in Colorado, cast one of the dissenting votes earlier this week.

“I think that anybody who voted to table those witnesses voted against the interests of the American people and the interests of our democracy,” Bennet said when asked about Gardner’s vote. “I think anybody who voted that way, whether they know it or not, is helping to cover up what Donald Trump has done.”

The Senate trial began last week and will continue Friday. Bennet spoke to reporters in Colorado through a conference call from Washington D.C. in the morning.

Bennet said he didn’t know yet whether he’ll convict the president when the time comes, but he’s yet to see any evidence exonerating Trump.

“There is already substantial evidence that Donald Trump abused his office by trading almost $400 million in security assistance, that was passed by broad bipartisan majority in the House and the Senate, to help secure the defense of Ukraine, who is in a war with Russia,” the senator said. “I think a compelling case is being put in front of the Senate, and so far it hasn't been rebutted at all -- except by the president's middle finger.”

The U.S. House impeached Trump last month because of allegations that Ukraine was pressured into investigating Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, from Aurora, is serving as an impeachment manager in the Senate trial.

Per the rules, the senators must remain quietly in their seats without coffee, food or cell phones throughout the trial. There have been reports of some restlessness and rule-breaking in the chamber. Bennet said he’s also noticed some empty seats.

“I think not everybody is present, but a lot of people are present. I've been present for the whole thing,” he said.

