Biden's proposed changes to immigration policy may not change much for people in sanctuary

President Biden wants Congress to send him a bill with a path to citizenship for people here illegally, though that may not apply to people in sanctuary in Colorado.

DENVER — A group the size of the population of Fort Collins could be allowed to stay in Colorado legally if President Joe Biden succeeds in one of his first moves.

Eleven million people nationwide, and about 190,000 in Colorado, are without documentation. Biden wants Congress to send him a bill with an eight-year path to citizenship for those here illegally.

Though, the most notable people living in Colorado without documentation may not get the help.

"[My] case with immigration continues the same. No change, nothing," said Jeanette Vizguerra.

Vizguerra has lived in a Denver church for almost two years. She was convicted of using a fake Social Security number to be able to work

She faced the threat of deportation when she traveled to Delaware last week to deliver a letter and message to the transition headquarters for then-President-Elect Biden.

The letter called for a "moratorium on all deportations starting day one."

"I spoke directly to [a] person in the office of Biden, explained that in everything mentions TPS (temporary protected status), DACA (Dreamers), whatever, but no mention of people in sanctuary. The people in sanctuary, same, need one solution. For this, I go to Delaware," said Vizguerra.

"I don't think that a lot of people who are in sanctuary are necessarily going to be able to walk out the front doors of the church and feel safe today," said attorney Hans Meyer.

Meyer is an immigration law attorney and has defended Vizguerra.

"That, I think, would be premature to think that the folks who are in sanctuary right now could trust that they could leave sanctuary and trust that they wouldn't have enforcement actions taken against them," said Meyer.

"No, I cannot, am [not] able to just go back to my house because it's a process about immigration. So, it's going to take a little bit more time," said Ingrid Encalada Latorre.

Latorre also risked arrest when she attended a rally in Denver last week. She has lived in a Boulder church for four years now.

"They need to hear my voice because we need amnesty," said Latorre.

She's also in sanctuary after being convicted of stealing a Social Security number. She said she bought one for work and didn't know it might belong to someone else.

In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis (D) pardoned her, but his pardon has no power over her citizenship status.

"I am just tired of living in this situation, for four years, in sanctuary," said Latorre. "We want to be free, you know, live a normal life."