Brothers disabled by gun violence could lose family home

The reverse mortgage their family used to care for the brothers is due, and the family is trying to pay it off to stay in the only home they've known.

DENVER — The Salazar brothers have lived on Humboldt Street in Denver for as long as they can remember.

"We've been here since I was a baby, so I wouldn't know anything else really," Pat Salazar said.

He suffered a random gunshot wound to the head in June 1993. Just over a year earlier, his older brother, Phil, also suffered a random gun shot wound.

"He had a pretty tough time going through all that," their older brother, Bob, said.

Bob Salazar and his parents have helped take care of Pat and Phil since they were both bound to wheelchairs because of their injuries. Their parents got a reverse mortgage on the family house, so they could afford caring for the brothers themselves.

Now that both parents have passed away, the reverse mortgage has come due. Bob Salazar is the full time care giver for his brothers, leaving their older sister as the only family member able to work.

"We're trying to keep our home," Bob Salazar said. "It would mainly hurt Pat and Phil. They're so used to me doing stuff for them."

Pat Salazar is worried that if they lose the family home, he and his brother will have to rely on strangers to care for them for first time in in their life.

"It's easier for family to take care of you," he said. "It's hard on the family, but you have to do what you have to do."

Community members helped the family start a GoFundMe to raise money to pay off the mortgage. They've raised a few thousand dollars from the website and other donations, but they have along way to go to keep their house on Humboldt Street their home.