Don't plan on sliding into someone's canceled vaccine appointment during snowstorm

DENVER — If you hoped you might grab a leftover COVID vaccine because of a canceled appointment during this weekend's snowstorm, you can stop waiting around for that to happen.

Ahead of the anticipated snowfall, some major providers in Colorado already canceled their vaccination clinics.

Denver Health made the decision to start rescheduling people's weekend appointments Friday. HealthOne and UCHealth also made decisions to reschedule their weekend vaccine events.

CVS Pharmacy said they have already rescheduled Sunday appointments.

Walgreens, however, has not yet moved any appointments but said their local pharmacies will monitor the weather. Otherwise, cancelations are up to the patient.

"In the event that a patient is unable to safely get to their scheduled appointment due to inclement weather, patients may contact the pharmacy location to cancel or re-schedule the appointment. We are committed to taking necessary measures to ensure every dose of a limited vaccine supply is used to protect patients and communities," Walgreen said in a statement.

Walgreens also said that because demand is so high, it's unlikely they would have extra doses. In the event that a store does have extra doses that are set to expire, store employees who are eligible to receive the vaccine can have them. If the store still has excess, Walgreens will reach out to state and local health authorities for reallocation.

Even if a person cancels at the last minute, state health officials are not concerned about thawed COVID vaccine doses going to waste.

"If it's taken out of cold storage, the Pfizer vaccine is the one we were always most worried about," said Brigadier General Scott Sherman with the Colorado National Guard. "They've actually updated the guidance. You can have it in the fridge for up to two weeks and even refreeze it... one time. So we don't have as much concern about that."

In a Friday press conference in which Gov. Jared Polis said the general public should be eligible for a vaccine in mid-April, he also said that anyone whose appointment was rescheduled this weekend will get a dose. The state can reshuffle allotment as necessary to make that happen, he said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment encouraged people to make sure they put their safety first this weekend:

"People without appointments should not go to vaccine sites in hopes of getting moved up on waitlists for two reasons: (1) the site may very well be closed because of the weather, and (2) it is unsafe to travel during winter storms. For people on waitlists, they should wait to hear from a provider before going to a vaccine location and not travel if it is unsafe. There will be more opportunities for appointments in the near future.

Our top priority is ensuring everyone stays safe. Individuals who have scheduled an appointment but cannot make it due to adverse weather should call their provider with as much advance notice as possible to reschedule."

Both UCHealth and Denver Health said they are rescheduling people to receive their vaccine next week. Denver Health said people due for a second dose will receive one within the correct window. UCHealth said the vaccines that were meant to be used this weekend will remain in the freezer until they are used next week.