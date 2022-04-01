Do you want to be Denver's next cannabis process navigator?

The city believes there's no government job like it in the world.

DENVER — You could be Denver's next cannabis process navigator.

The job is open for the second time since the city created the position, which, to Denver's knowledge, is the only position like it in the world.

Joey Pena was the first person to fill the role. Eric Escudero, director of communications for the city Department of Excise and Licenses, said Friday that Pena is moving out of Colorado.

Denver created the job in 2019 to have a person dedicated to helping marijuana businesses navigate the rules and comply with the requirements for opening a cannabis business in the city. Essentially, this person serves as a point-of-contact between the marijuana industry and Denver.

According to the city, this was something marijuana businesses asked for because of confusion surrounding city statutes.

"Obviously, this position is more important than ever with our social equity efforts in full force to bring more equitable access to the cannabis industry that generated almost $700 million in sales in Denver in 2021," Escudero said via email.

Looking ahead, the person who takes the job will assist as Denver implements an overhaul to marijuana rules that now allow for delivery, hospitality businesses that permit using marijuana and new applications to open stores as part of a social equity plan.

The job pays between $78,000 and $129,000.