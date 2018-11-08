CDOT is building a giant conveyor belt above lanes of highway traffic to reduce slowdowns and speed up construction of the C-470 Express Lanes project.

The conveyor belt will move concrete to the center of the highway to build the new Express Lanes.

According to a release from CDOT, the belt will be 85-feet long and 16-feet wide with a clearance of 18-feet.

Four-foot guardrails on either side of the conveyor belt will be used to keep workers and concrete from falling on cars passing below.

CDOT says the conveyor system will save time, enhance safety and reduce closures.

"Using this system will eliminate more than 6,000 truckloads of concrete from entering and exiting the median," The CDOT release stated.

Typically, the conveyor belt will be in operation between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and occasionally at night. CDOT reminds drivers to remain vigilant when in the area and to avoid being distracted by construction activities (like a brand new giant conveyor belt over the road).

