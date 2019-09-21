DENVER — Imagine our surprise while looking through the agenda for a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) board meeting, when we saw a topic about paid parking that included analysis of the Dinosaur lots at I-70 and C-470.

Calm down.

The lots that are used to carpool to the mountains during ski and snowboarding season will not be paid lots. At least, not as a result of the study CDOT just conducted.

CDOT wanted to know about the usage of the Park-n-Rides that customers utilize for the Bustang service.

The study included:

Harmony Transfer Center (Ft. Collins)

Monument Park-n-Ride

Woodmen Park-n-Ride (Colorado Springs)

Since CDOT already had a consultant doing that work, it also studied the "Hogback lots" that you probably know as the Dinosaur lots.

"We really should look at the Dinosaur lots. If we are out there looking at data, there's almost 2,000 parking spaces between all of those Dinosaur lots, so why don't we go out and also collect information?" said Piper Darlington, the Budget and Special Projects Manager for CDOT.

What appeared to be a study about charging for the Dinosaur lots turned out to be a study just because CDOT could.

And if CDOT was going to consider charging for parking spaces that, presumably, keep more vehicles off I-70, it would come with some pushback.

"There is, maybe, a concern that if you start charging that, maybe, fewer people use those lots, which is potentially putting more people on I-70, which is what we don't want," said Margaret Bowles, I-70 Coalition Program Manager. "A 'pro' of more managed parking is, maybe, then you can invest that money in those lots and have better lighting and have potentially bathrooms. We hear from the users of the lots frequently they would love bathrooms."

Those bathrooms will have to wait since the charges aren't currently planned.

Consider it your tradeoff for keeping the Dinosaur lots free.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark