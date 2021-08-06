A quiet $14 million settlement following US 36 collapse

Two years ago part of US 36 near Church Ranch Boulevard in Westminster collapsed like a house of cards. $14 million dollars later and it's like it never happened.

WESTMINSTER, Colo — What does $14 million get you these days?

For the Colorado Department of Transportation, $14 million paid for a new section of highway.

It also, apparently paid for good publicity, even though that money was needed to repair the highway because it collapsed.

In July 2019, a portion of US 36 near Church Ranch Boulevard in Westminster collapsed.

CDOT figured out a way to keep two lanes in each direction by temporarily eliminating the express lanes in that area.

It took less than three months, but the highway was rebuilt with foam.

Strong foam.

The kind that weighs five pounds, but can hold much more than that. Don't believe us? Watch below:

$14 million for design, construction and emergency response

$3.5 million to fast-track the rebuild

The three companies involved in the design and construction of that portion of U.S. 36 quietly paid CDOT $14 million in a settlement.

The Denver Post first reported about the settlement, which was signed on May 19.

Ames-Granite Joint Venture (AGJV), a combination of Ames Construction, Inc. and Granite Construction Company, paid CDOT $6 million.

HDR Engineering, Inc., based in Nebraska, paid CDOT $4 million.

Kleinfelder, Inc., based in California, paid CDOT $4 million.

The settlement agreement said that CDOT asserted claims against AGJV, which asserted claims against HDR, which asserted claims against Kleinfelder.

The settlement amount of $14 million also bought a positive statement should anyone ask about the settlement.

"If asked by a third party, a Party shall state: “CDOT, AGJV, HDR, and Kleinfelder are pleased that the matter has been resolved without the need for litigation and look forward to future opportunities to work together," the settlement read.

The companies that took responsibility and paid CDOT for a collapsed highway may, and are, working with CDOT again.

On its website, Kleinfelder promotes its work with the I-70 bridge replacement over Havana Street near I-225.

HDR was part of the recently opened westbound I-70 mountain express lanes.

HDR is also part of the potential Front Range Rail being considered in Colorado.

There is a draft investigative report that details what happened that caused the highway collapse, but despite repeated requests to see it, it has not been released because it has been deemed confidential.

A final version of the report is being finalized and will be released when it is completed.