Organizer asks why state canceled equity vaccine clinic amid staffing issue instead of another event

Adelante CEO Maria Gonzalez said Colorado's health department contacted her Friday night, telling her the clinic had to be canceled because of staffing.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado’s health department clarified Monday that it canceled a vaccine clinic for the Latino community on Saturday because too many people on the state team set to help vaccinate that morning were sick.

The clinic, organized through Adelante Community Development, was slated for Saturday morning at the Mile High Flea Market.

Adelante CEO Maria Gonzalez said someone from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) contacted her Friday night, telling her the clinic had to be canceled because of a staffing issue. The state would not be able to provide enough vaccinators to run the clinic.

Gonzalez said she asked the health department employee if she could use her contacts and line up other vaccinators for the event. Gonzalez said the state representative said that would work.

Gonzalez lined up five vaccinators, but the state said Saturday morning that there wasn’t enough time to verify their credentials and canceled the clinic anyway.

“We already had people waiting in the chair waiting to get vaccinated,” Gonzalez said. “We stayed there the whole day talking to people, apologizing, continuing to build that trust and credibility that we do.”

Gonzalez estimates she had to turn away about 70 people.

She wondered why the state would cancel her clinic, while a newly announced and highly publicized clinic at Ball Arena wasn’t impacted by the staffing shortage.

“We have not experienced staffing issues at those clinics and are not pulling staff from other locations to accommodate those sites,” a spokeswoman for CDPHE said in response to a 9NEWS inquiry Monday.

The spokeswoman said in other instances where staffers called out sick, the state typically consolidates clinics nearby. She called this an unusual situation and said the state is currently working on a backup plan in case it happens again.

Gonzalez said the cancellation was more than an inconvenience for the people who came to get vaccinated.

“Something that we’ve learned about our minority population is there is not many places where they can get vaccinated on the hours they have available, because they work one or two jobs,” she said.

“One family in particular, husband and wife, brought their three daughters and they were basically saying that was the day they had taken off work both of them to bring their daughters,” she said.