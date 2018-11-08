DENVER — Don Austin is an umpire and referee for kids teams. Helping out is what he likes to do.

“I love to be involved with the kids and be able to be of assistance to them learning the game,” said Austin.

But he's also been homeless since November, and living on the streets has made him concerned for his health.

“Something came about that just made it mandatory for me that I actually had to start living in my car,” said Austin. “I’m no longer 20, so as we get older, we start getting concerned about those things, and I want to make sure that it doesn’t become a problem."

It was recently that Austin discovered people who enjoy helping as much as he does - the staff at Father Woody’s Center of Hope, an organization with a mission to provide services to the homeless and less fortunate.

Austin decided to take advantage of the free cancer screenings at Father Woody’s. The center has partnered with local doctors, dentists and clinicians to provide free head and neck screenings twice a month for those living on the streets.

“That’s what we do,” said Executive Director for Father Woody’s Center of Hope Brian Willie. "We’re here to serve, and this is just one of 13 different services that we’re able to provide on a daily basis.”

Poor nutrition, heavy alcohol and drug use, and significant sun exposure can mean worse outcomes when people who are homeless receive a cancer diagnosis.

“They’re outside a lot, a lot of environmental exposure, a lot of dietary challenges,” said head and neck surgeon Dr. Andy Nemechek. “We thought that that would be a very important group to evaluate to make sure that we can find things early so they can be treated early.”

Dr. Nemechek hopes they can provide consistent care to people who really need it.

“Ironically, this group of clients and patients - because of how Father Woody’s is committed to them every day - we could literally see them every day if they desired, or had a problem,” said Nemechek.

Patients who take advantage of the treatment find it's time well spent.

“it takes about a half-hour out of your time to do it, but it’s free, and you leave with the satisfaction of knowing that you’re healthy,” said Austin.

Father Woody’s partnered with Denver Homeless Head and Neck Cancer Screening and Care Group to provide these services—partially funded by The American Head and Neck Society.

© 2018 KUSA-TV