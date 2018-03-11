DENVER — It marks the end of about six years of work.

On Monday, the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver will unroll the last three rolls of canvases - painted by the artist the museum is named for - that have been sitting in storage since the museum opened in 2011.

"Clyfford Still was an American painter and one of the originators of a very important movement we call 'abstract expressionism,' which is probably the first American art movement to gain a claim on foreign shores," said Dean Sobel, the director of the museum.

Many of Still's pieces were painted near the end of World War II, and into the 1940s. According to the museum, Still is credited with starting the abstract expressionism movement, which is characterized by "abstract forms, expressive brushwork and monumental scale."

Still traveled throughout his life, painting as he went. The works that are set to be unveiled are pieces that haven't been seen in decades because Still himself rolled them up after he painted them.

"When he died, his will said that everything he had by his hand, in his possession, would be given to an American city, and in 2004, Denver was able to announce that it had won that body of work, which we now know is about 95 percent of everything he made," Sobel.

Monday will be a big day for the museum, and the city of Denver.

"Once the museum opened in 2011, we got immediately busy in starting this inventory, roll by roll, canvass by canvass," said Sobel.

The museum received about 830 paintings, 700 of which arrived on rolls that were inaccessible.

"Some people may wonder, 'What's taking so long with 800 paintings, can't you do that in a year?'" Sobel said. "But average of about a hundred a year, and given the size of Still's work, many of the canvasses are 12, 13 feet - the handling of each individual work takes an entire team. It helps to explain why this work needs to be done carefully, but it also takes a bit of time."

The museum will share the moment the last of the paintings are revealed online.

"On November 5, we decided to single out the last three rolls of this incredible six-year process and stream the unrolling of those last rolls on our Facebook page," Sobel said.

"It's sort of a great window into our behind the scenes process," said Emily Kosakowski, the registrar for the museum. "It's incredibly exciting - 40, 50 years after he painted them, to remove the outer wrapping and unroll them and for the very first time discover these works."

She added, "I'm so excited for the work to be done, but it also is a little bit bittersweet. "

The museum is also home to some of his letters and personal belongings. It's closed on Monday, so the only way to see the process is on the museum's live stream, which you can see here around 1 p.m.

"It really is a momentous occasion for us completing this very important, but not final chapter, in our work, because we still have more conservation work to do, more photography and more work in just understanding what these paintings mean to us and to the people in Denver," said Sobel.

© 2018 KUSA-TV