DENVER — Colorado’s attorney general is getting involved in the dispute over blacked out Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games.

In letters sent to DirecTV and Comcast, Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office said it will investigate if the customers of the satellite and cable companies are being ripped off by paying for a channel they are unable to watch.

“The Colorado Office of the Attorney General has received complaints regarding feeds that [DirecTV and Comcast Xfinity] imposes on its subscribers in addition to the monthly base price for a cable television service and internet package,” the letters said, noting each company charges a regional sports network fee while customers don’t have access to Altitude Sports.

Altitude, the regional network that airs Nuggets and Avalanche games, is currently blacked out because of a contract dispute with the providers.

The letters said DirecTV and Comcast may have engaged in "a deceptive trade practice" and warned of penalties up to $20,000 per violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

The letters also suggested a wider investigation, saying the attorney general’s office "has opened an investigation of other fees and charges that providers impose on subscribers of television and internet services that have the potential to confuse and mislead consumers."

Weiser’s office asked both companies to respond to the letters by Nov. 7.

Comcast told Next with Kyle Clark that it's cooperating with Weiser’s office. The cable company said it’s giving customers a partial credit for the regional sports fee, but said that other regional sports programming it provides still allows them to add the charge.

AT&T, which owns DirecTV, did not have a response for Next.

Altitude is also in dispute with Dish Network, but Weiser’s office did not send a letter to Dish because it does not charge a regional sports fee.

Several bars and restaurants have reached agreements with Altitude to stream a handful of games. Currently, the agreements run through the weekend.

