DENVER — Sitting in his cluttered studio space in the corner of a warehouse, Daniel Crosier patiently draws line after line after line - hundreds if not thousands of times over.

“It’s kind of like meditation,” the native Colorado artist said. “It’s a creature with its arms going in the completely wrong direction…that’s pretty terrifying.”

He’s working on a piece for a horror-themed coloring book. The goal of the book is to raise money and awareness for Colorado Festival of Horror - a celebration of all things gruesome, gloomy and grey that Crosier and his four co-founders plan to throw in 2020.

“We really wanted something that would celebrate that culture. That thing of being scared and frightened,” he said.

So far they’ve gotten over 300 submissions for the book from artists all over the world.

Dozens of the submitting illustrators are from Colorado. They're accepting work through January 31 (you can submit here), and hope to publish in March. Crosier says there’s a plethora of artists who focus on the macabre in Colorado.

“We’ve got horror film makers. We’ve got B-Movies coming out. We’ve got horror writers and illustrators doing comic books. We’ve got horror novelists. We’ve got people that do amazing makeup that do props and prosthetics. We’ve got people that do amazing set dressings. We’ve got people that do amazing cosplay and costuming. We’ve got all kinds of artisans doing all kinds of fun little knick-knacks and mugs,” Crosier said.

The book will be distributed by artists, online and in some local bookstores.

Crosier hopes it serves as a platform for artists who too often go unnoticed.

“There’s no end to what can be done in this genre and I find that absolutely endearing,” he said. “The talents and skills that exist out there are just phenomenal and they should be celebrated.”

Artists Work to Promote Festival of All Things Horror Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020. Drawings that artists submitted from around the world - mostly from Colorado - are going into a horror-themed coloring book that will support and raise awareness for the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror in 2020.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark