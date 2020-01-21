Colorado's 2020 legislative session isn't even 2-weeks-old, and 270 bills have been introduced.

It may sound like a lot, but there will be at least twice as many total bills by the time the session ends on May 6.

Of the bills already introduced, there a quite a few that should sound familiar because they're repeated or rehashed bills that have failed in previous years.

Some of the new ones that stand out include:

SCHOOLS

Senate Bill 14 would encourage school districts to all excused absences for behavioral health and not just physical health.

Senate Bill 72 would require written and electronic notification, at least 90-days in advance of comprehensive sex education curriculum being taught

Senate Bill 74 would create a statewide program for school districts to offer teacher bonuses.

TRANSPORTATION

Senate Bill 44 would divert 10% of the sales and use tax we all currently pay and spend it on transportation needs.

Senate Bill 65 would require adult drivers to use their cell phones hands-free.

Senate Bill 94 would charge electric vehicle owners a $120 registration fee. The idea behind this bill would be recoup gas tax revenue that electric vehicle drivers don’t have to pay since they don't fill up at a gas pump.

Senate Bill 61 creates a new traffic offense for failing to yield to a bicycle in a bike lane.

House Bill 1145 requires drivers to not just move over for an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, but also slow down 20 miles per hour slower than the speed limit.

Senate Bill 36 would allow vehicles with a 'check engine' light on to pass an emissions test with a tailpipe test.

Senate Bill 67 would determine the vehicle specific ownership tax based on the actual price you paid for the vehicle and not the MSRP.

OIL/GAS

House Bill 1070 would require local governments to reimburse the owners of mineral rights due to oil and gas moratoriums.

House Bill 1126 gives local government jurisdiction over oil and gas applications, and not the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Director.

FAMILIAR BILLS

House Bill 1040 would allow concealed carry of handguns on school grounds. House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, has introduced this bill each year he's been at the legislature. It's failed each year he's been at the legislature.

Senate Bill 1099 would repeal the state's limit on gun magazine capacity. This has also been attempted each year since the law went into effect in 2013. However, a 9NEWS investigation in November revealed some gun stores selling large-capacity magazines in pieces as "parts kits" or ignoring the law altogether.

A couple of bills attempt to ban abortions: House Bill 1075 would protect human life at conception and House Bill 1098 would ban abortions after 22 weeks.

Senate Bill 100 would repeal the death penalty for offenses committed after July 1, 2020.

Senate Bill 105 would keep Colorado on Daylight Saving year round, instead of falling back in the fall.

House Bill 1135 would require high schoolers to take a citizenship test instead of a social studies assessment before graduating.

House Bill 1031 would replace Columbus Day with a different state holiday: Colorado Day, which would be celebrated on August 1. Last year's attempt at this bill was to replace Columbus Day with a state holiday on Election Day.

House Bill 1125 and Senate Bill 50 both would offer a state income tax credit for teachers that spend between $250 and $750 on school supplies. There is currently a federal tax credit that teachers can utilize for spending up to $250.

OTHER BILLS OF INTEREST

Senate Bill 78 would allow dogs on restaurant patios under certain conditions. However, local governments could prohibit dogs on patios.

Senate Bill 51 allows for green license plates to make a return.

Senate Bill 83 prohibits civil arrests inside courthouses, which would prevent ICE agents from making immigration arrests in courthouses.

House Bill 1026 creates a 23rd Judicial District for Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties starting in 2025. Currently, those three counties are in the 18th Judicial District, along with Arapahoe County.

YET TO BE INTRODUCED

Bills that haven't been introduced yet include the public option health bill and paid family leave. The sponsor for the public option bill expects it to be introduced next month. Paid family leave will be debated for a second straight year later in the session.

