Here are the Colorado businesses that received PPP loans

Federal data revealed 13,384 Colorado businesses received PPP loans of more than $150,000. Some said they wouldn't use that money to retain a single employee.

DENVER — More than 13,000 businesses and nonprofits in Colorado received more than $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a 9NEWS analysis of federal data released Monday found.

Of the 13,384 organizations that received those loans, 1,377 reported they would use the money to retain zero employees and 1,049 did not list a number for employee retention.

The release of data Monday comes after months of calls for transparency about the program, which had already granted more than $520 billion in loans at the end of June. The loans of more than $150,000 list the company, but only provide a range of the loan’s value.

For example, 95 Colorado organizations received loans ranging from $5 to $10 million. Meanwhile, 533 organizations received loans of more than $2 million.

According to the data, two separate franchises of Snappy Nails salon, one in Broomfield, the other in Westminster, each received a loan ranging between $5 to $10 million. The Westminster location reported retaining nine employees with the funds. The Broomfield location reported retaining 14 employees. The owners of both franchises have yet to respond to 9NEWS requests for comment on those loans.

At least two businesses already shuttered due to the pandemic received loans. The Med, a restaurant in Boulder, closed its doors in early June. The data shows that restaurant received a loan between $1 and $2 million.

Joe Romano, who owned The Med and two other restaurants in Boulder, said he decided to close his businesses due to the unpredictability of the pandemic. Romano told 9NEWS Monday that he planned to return the PPP loan money because he had to lay off more than 300 employees.

According to the Small Business Administration, which is running the loan program, PPP loans can be fully forgiven if the money is used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. According to the SBA website, 60% of the forgiven amount must be used for payroll to qualify.

Those loans that aren’t forgiven have an interest rate of 1%, according to the agency’s website.

