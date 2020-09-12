Before you share: We looked into the claim about Polis hosting holiday parties at the governor's mansion

A Greeley restaurant fighting COVID-19 restrictions misleadingly claimed Tuesday that the governor is throwing parties, posting a screenshot of an October email.

DENVER — A claim circulating on social media suggested Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' office was planning a holiday party as recently as this week, but the allegation is not true.

A screenshot of a verified email sent by the Democratic governor's office to a business in Douglas County was shared Tuesday. The message invited them to participate in holiday parties at the official residence in Denver.

The screengrab was taken on the day the email arrived and uses the word "today." The image was then shared on Tuesday by another business in Weld County that's fighting COVID-19 restrictions, Bulldog Pub in Greeley.

The holiday plans mentioned in the email included public tours of the grounds for groups of up to 15 people, as well as a private gathering with guests of the governor.

The Facebook post by Bulldog Pub in Greeley, shut down for violating indoor dining restrictions, claimed the Governor was still having holiday parties. A screenshot of a Gov's office email invited vendors to participate in parties, without specifying the size or indoor/outdoor. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) December 9, 2020

The business owner who originally received the email, however, told Next with Kyle Clark that it came on Oct. 16. At the time, statewide restrictions were lighter. Hospitalizations then were at 350 and the positivity rate was hovering around 5%, the maximum Colorado officials hope for.

There are 1,629 patients hospitalized now because of the coronavirus.

Polis' office confirmed to Next that this email was sent back in October.

"That email is from early October when things looked different for the state, which is why we decided a few weeks ago to forgo any gatherings at the residence this holiday season," Conor Cahill, the governor's spokesperson, said.

Cahill said all holiday gatherings at the official residence are off for this year.